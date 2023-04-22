Early Vegas odds for key Clemson games

DraftKings has its projected Vegas odds out for some of the top college football games in 2023 posted -- and that includes matchups for half of Clemson's regular season slate. That starts with a projected battle for the ACC crown and Clemson favored by 2.5 points at home versus the Florida State Seminoles. The Tigers have won seven in a row over the Seminoles and four-straight in Death Valley. ESPN's FPI gives Clemson a 71.3% win projection. In a change this season, the top-two finishers overall in the ACC will meet in the ACC Championship Game, so there could be a rematch in Charlotte as well. The next game to make the DraftKings cut is Clemson's trip to Miami for an Oct. 21 date, where the Tigers are favored by 11 points. Clemson has won all four meetings with Hurricanes from the 2015 season-on, including a 40-10 win in Memorial Stadium last year. ESPN's FPI gives Clemson a 75% win projection. A week after that matchup, Clemson goes to NC State and it is a 10.5-point favorite over the Wolfpack. The Tigers exacted some revenge in a top-10 battle last season with a 30-20 win, from a 27-21 loss the last time in Raleigh. ESPN's FPI gives Clemson a 73% win projection. For the Nov. 4 weekend, Clemson is favored by four points over Notre Dame in what could be a top-10 matchup. Notre Dame won the first of the home-and-home 2022-23 series, 35-14, in South Bend, Indiana last season, but outside of Notre Dame Stadium, the Irish have lost by 25.5 points a game to Clemson since 2018 and return to Death Valley for the first time since 2015 (a 24-22 Clemson win). ESPN's FPI gives Clemson a 63.2% win projection. Later in the month, Clemson hosts the last ACC Coastal winner North Carolina and is favored by 10.5 points. The Tigers have won five in a row over the Tar Heels, including the 39-10 win last year in Charlotte's ACC Championship. ESPN's FPI gives Clemson an 81.1% win projection. Rounding out the season is the trip to South Carolina, where the Tigers are favored by 6.5 points. The Gamecocks upset a seven-game streak for Clemson in the rivalry series with a 31-30 win in Memorial Stadium last season. ESPN's FPI gives Clemson an 80.4% win projection. Current DraftKings early odds on Clemson games Clemson -2.5 v. Florida State Clemson -11 at Miami Clemson -10.5 at NC State Clemson -4 v. Notre Dame Clemson -10.5 v. UNC Clemson -6.5 at South Carolina

