Phil Mafah and the Tigers are favored by 11 points over Duke according to FanDuel.
Early line set for Clemson's opener at Duke
FanDuel released a pair of Vegas odds on Clemson games this week, with the opener at Duke and also a key early ACC game versus Florida State.

As covered Thursday, the Tigers are a 3-point early favorite over former divisional foe Florida State, but for the opener in Durham, Clemson is an 11-point favorite to start 1-0.

The game is a second consecutive Labor day away opener, playing for the first time at Duke since 2012 with the Sept. 4 matchup.

Clemson has won the last five matchups going back to 2005, with the most recent meeting being a 35-6 Tigers win in Clemson in 2018.

The Tigers won 56-20 the last time they met in Durham.

Clemson topped Georgia Tech in last year's opener, 41-10, at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

