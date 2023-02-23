Early line released for Clemson-FSU showdown

There are another 200-plus days until Florida State comes to Clemson's Death Valley this September.

That doesn't stop some projections and FanDuel released a line this week that has the Tigers a 3-point favorite over the offseason darlings from Tallahassee.

247Sports offered their thoughts on the line for the Sept. 23 matchup Thursday.

"Since the ACC has done away with divisions ahead of the 2023 season, this game no longer has 'Atlantic' significance but rather College Football Playoff implications could come into play when the Seminoles visit the Tigers. Potentially, we could see Florida State and Clemson play twice next season if both teams live up to expectations as the league's two most talented squads. A few preseason polls and prognosticators have even placed Mike Norvell's group ahead of Clemson given what's returning for the Seminoles and a few dynamic players they picked up in the portal. We're still leaning Clemson -3 here," said 247Sports' Brad Crawford.

The Tigers topped a ranked Florida State team in Tallahassee last year, 34-28, and the Tigers have won seven in a row in the series overall.

A 3-point line essentially says the two are a pick'em on a neutral field after factoring in home field advantage, which could be interesting if the two do indeed meet in Charlotte's ACC Championship later in the season.

Florida State is rated fourth overall by 247Sports in the team transfer portal rankings, bringing in nine prospects.

The Seminoles return first-team All-ACC defensive end Jared Verse and second-team All-ACC QB Jordan Travis, running back Trey Benson, wide receiver Johnny Wilson and offensive tackle Robert Scott.

Clemson led the ACC with 12 All-ACC picks last year, with first-team running back/all-purpose player Will Shipley pacing a returning group that also includes defensive tackle Tyler Davis (first) and center Will Putnam (third). Others to garner votes coming back are wide receiver Antonio Williams (honorable mention), lineman Walker Parks (HM), lineman Marcus Tate (HM), defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (HM), LB Jeremiah Trotter (HM), LB Barrett Carter (HM), CB Nate Wiggins (HM), S Andrew Mukuba (HM) and S Jalyn Phillips (HM).

ESPN's SP+ formula has Florida State has a narrow favorite over Clemson, ranking FSU No. 11 and Clemson No. 12.