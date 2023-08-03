CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Will Shipley was named to the watch lists for both the Hornung and Wuerffel awards.
Dynamic Clemson RB named to two award watch lists
by - 2023 Aug 3, Thu 13:13

Clemson's Will Shipley has been selected for the Paul Hornung Award Pre-Season Watch List.

Now in its 14th season, the Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in Louisville, Ky., in March 2024.

Shipley was also named to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy on Thursday also, which is billed as "college football’s premier award for community service." He was named previously to the Maxwell Award for the nation's most outstanding player recently as well.

Shipley was one of four finalists for the award last year, rushing 210 times for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns and catching 38 passes for 242 yards in 646 offensive snaps over 14 games (all starts), also returning 14 kickoffs for 324 yards (23.1 avg.).

The players on the Hornung list represent 53 different schools and last season combined for more than 56,000 total yards and more than 1,700 points. The vast majority of the players on the Watch List – 47 – play offensive skill positions and all but one are return specialists; six players are defensive backs and return specialists.

By conference, the ACC leads with nine players, followed by the Big 12 with eight, the Pac 12 with seven, and the Big 10 and CUSA with six each. The SEC and Mountain West each have five players on the list, the AAC four, the MAC three and the Sun Belt two. Independent schools Notre Dame and UConn each have one player on the list.

The Paul Hornung Award has created an impressive legacy in 13 years including seven winners who were first-round NFL draft picks – Tavon Austin, Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey, Jabrill Peppers, DeVonta Smith and Shaq Thompson. Jack Colletto from Oregon State was named the 13th winner of the Paul Hornung Award in 2022 and the fourth from the Pac-12. A fifth-year senior with a degree in mechanical engineering who was named Academic All-District by the College Sports Communicators, on the field, the “Jackhammer” engineered the transition from part-time starting quarterback as a sophomore to a utility player who played nine different positions on offense and defense depending on the Beavers’ weekly game plan, and was a regular on all special teams.

Hornung, who passed away in his hometown at age 84 in Nov. 2020, played every position in the offensive backfield during his career with the Irish in the 1950s and also played defensive safety, punted, placekicked and returned kickoffs. He was named All-America at quarterback as a senior and won the Heisman Trophy in 1956, then was the first player selected in the NFL draft, going to Green Bay. He earned NFL MVP honors for the Packers in 1961 as a triple-threat halfback and placekicker by setting a single-season NFL scoring record that stood for 46 years. He is a member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame, and Vince Lombardi once called him, “The most versatile man ever to play the game.”

The 2023 Watch List was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of statistics, career performance, SID recommendations and expectations heading into the 2023 season. In addition to the Watch List, the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll will recognize players whose performances during the regular season meet the Award’s criteria. Players from both the Watch List and the Weekly Honor Roll are eligible to win the Award.

2023 Watch List Selections

Brian Battie, Auburn

Trey Benson, FSU

Jonathan Brady, New Mexico State

Barion Brown, Kentucky

Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB

Phillip Brooks, Kansas State

Shadrick Byrd, Charlotte

Joshua Cephus, UTSA

Ron Cook Jr., Buffalo

Jacob Cowing, Arizona

Cooper DeJean, Iowa

MJ Devonshire, Pitt

Chimere Dike, Wisconsin

Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Trevor Etienne, Florida

Malik Fleming, Houston

Jaelen Gill, Fresno State

Anthony Gould, Oregon State

Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State

Smoke Harris, Louisiana Tech

George Holani, Boise State

Tory Horton, Colorado State

Travis Hunter, Colorado

Kris Hutson, Oregon

Jha’Quan Jackson, Tulane

Lexington Joseph, FIU

Jeshaun Jones, Maryland

Jawhar Jordan, Louisville

Brant Kuithe, Utah

Caullin Lacy, South Alabama

Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech

Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas

Jaylin Lucas, Indiana

Jayden McGowan, Vanderbilt

Jaylin Noel, Iowa State

Ryan O’Keefe, Boston College

Trebor Pena, Syracuse

Ja’Shaun Poke, WVU

Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State

Victor Rosa, UConn

Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois

Will Shipley, Clemson

Nicholas Singleton, Penn State

Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State

Jaylen Stinson, Duke

Jacquez Stuart, Toledo

Milan Tucker, Appalachian State

Chris Tyree, Notre Dame

Terrell Vaughn, Utah State

Tahj Washington, USC

LaJohntay Wester, FAU

Xavier Worthy, Texas

Luke Wysong, New Mexico

The Louisville Sports Commission successfully launched the Paul Hornung Award in 2010 to honor its namesake and native son, and to promote outstanding performances by versatile college football players who often go unnoticed.

Texas Roadhouse signed on as presenting sponsor of the Paul Hornung Award in 2011 and will partner with the Louisville Sports Commission to power fan voting again this season. College football fans nationwide will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite player during the regular season and again during the bowl season. Fan voting will open in late September and factor into the selection of the finalists and winner.

