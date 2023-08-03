Dynamic Clemson RB named to two award watch lists

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson's Will Shipley has been selected for the Paul Hornung Award Pre-Season Watch List. Now in its 14th season, the Paul Hornung Award is given annually to the most versatile player in major college football by the Louisville Sports Commission in memory of the late football legend and Louisville native Paul Hornung. The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner in Louisville, Ky., in March 2024. Shipley was also named to the watch list for the Wuerffel Trophy on Thursday also, which is billed as "college football’s premier award for community service." He was named previously to the Maxwell Award for the nation's most outstanding player recently as well. Shipley was one of four finalists for the award last year, rushing 210 times for 1,182 yards and 15 touchdowns and catching 38 passes for 242 yards in 646 offensive snaps over 14 games (all starts), also returning 14 kickoffs for 324 yards (23.1 avg.). The players on the Hornung list represent 53 different schools and last season combined for more than 56,000 total yards and more than 1,700 points. The vast majority of the players on the Watch List – 47 – play offensive skill positions and all but one are return specialists; six players are defensive backs and return specialists. By conference, the ACC leads with nine players, followed by the Big 12 with eight, the Pac 12 with seven, and the Big 10 and CUSA with six each. The SEC and Mountain West each have five players on the list, the AAC four, the MAC three and the Sun Belt two. Independent schools Notre Dame and UConn each have one player on the list. The Paul Hornung Award has created an impressive legacy in 13 years including seven winners who were first-round NFL draft picks – Tavon Austin, Saquon Barkley, Odell Beckham Jr., Christian McCaffrey, Jabrill Peppers, DeVonta Smith and Shaq Thompson. Jack Colletto from Oregon State was named the 13th winner of the Paul Hornung Award in 2022 and the fourth from the Pac-12. A fifth-year senior with a degree in mechanical engineering who was named Academic All-District by the College Sports Communicators, on the field, the “Jackhammer” engineered the transition from part-time starting quarterback as a sophomore to a utility player who played nine different positions on offense and defense depending on the Beavers’ weekly game plan, and was a regular on all special teams. Hornung, who passed away in his hometown at age 84 in Nov. 2020, played every position in the offensive backfield during his career with the Irish in the 1950s and also played defensive safety, punted, placekicked and returned kickoffs. He was named All-America at quarterback as a senior and won the Heisman Trophy in 1956, then was the first player selected in the NFL draft, going to Green Bay. He earned NFL MVP honors for the Packers in 1961 as a triple-threat halfback and placekicker by setting a single-season NFL scoring record that stood for 46 years. He is a member of the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame, and Vince Lombardi once called him, “The most versatile man ever to play the game.” The 2023 Watch List was compiled by a panel of college football experts based on a combination of statistics, career performance, SID recommendations and expectations heading into the 2023 season. In addition to the Watch List, the Paul Hornung Award Weekly Honor Roll will recognize players whose performances during the regular season meet the Award’s criteria. Players from both the Watch List and the Weekly Honor Roll are eligible to win the Award. 2023 Watch List Selections Brian Battie, Auburn Trey Benson, FSU Jonathan Brady, New Mexico State Barion Brown, Kentucky Jermaine Brown Jr., UAB Phillip Brooks, Kansas State Shadrick Byrd, Charlotte Joshua Cephus, UTSA Ron Cook Jr., Buffalo Jacob Cowing, Arizona Cooper DeJean, Iowa MJ Devonshire, Pitt Chimere Dike, Wisconsin Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State Trevor Etienne, Florida Malik Fleming, Houston Jaelen Gill, Fresno State Anthony Gould, Oregon State Lideatrick Griffin, Mississippi State Smoke Harris, Louisiana Tech George Holani, Boise State Tory Horton, Colorado State Travis Hunter, Colorado Kris Hutson, Oregon Jha’Quan Jackson, Tulane Lexington Joseph, FIU Jeshaun Jones, Maryland Jawhar Jordan, Louisville Brant Kuithe, Utah Caullin Lacy, South Alabama Jaylin Lane, Virginia Tech Kenny Logan Jr., Kansas Jaylin Lucas, Indiana Jayden McGowan, Vanderbilt Jaylin Noel, Iowa State Ryan O’Keefe, Boston College Trebor Pena, Syracuse Ja’Shaun Poke, WVU Brennan Presley, Oklahoma State Victor Rosa, UConn Trayvon Rudolph, Northern Illinois Will Shipley, Clemson Nicholas Singleton, Penn State Cameron Skattebo, Arizona State Jaylen Stinson, Duke Jacquez Stuart, Toledo Milan Tucker, Appalachian State Chris Tyree, Notre Dame Terrell Vaughn, Utah State Tahj Washington, USC LaJohntay Wester, FAU Xavier Worthy, Texas Luke Wysong, New Mexico The Louisville Sports Commission successfully launched the Paul Hornung Award in 2010 to honor its namesake and native son, and to promote outstanding performances by versatile college football players who often go unnoticed. Texas Roadhouse signed on as presenting sponsor of the Paul Hornung Award in 2011 and will partner with the Louisville Sports Commission to power fan voting again this season. College football fans nationwide will have the opportunity to vote for their favorite player during the regular season and again during the bowl season. Fan voting will open in late September and factor into the selection of the finalists and winner.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest