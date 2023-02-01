CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup

Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
by - Assoc. Editor - 2023 Feb 1, Wed 12:05

Duke vs. Clemson will face off on Labor Day in Durham at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The Dookies had an impressive 2021 season with a 9-4 record and a win in the Military Bowl. They appear confident and ready to take on ACC powerhouse Clemson, according to their social media.

Duke decided to troll Dabo Swinney by posting a video recently of defensive back Joshua Pickett sprinting out of their tunnel, doing his best Dabo Swinney impression of him racing down the hill.

The video has already garnered over 1 million views.

Will poking Swinney work, or will this backfire? If I had to guess, Swinney will have a little extra pep in his step for this upcoming ACC opener.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on offense
WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on offense
WATCH: Dabo Swinney introduces Garrett Riley, Riley talks why he picked Clemson
WATCH: Dabo Swinney introduces Garrett Riley, Riley talks why he picked Clemson
Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on defense
WATCH: Meet Clemson's mid-year enrollees on defense
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 26) Author
spacer TNET: Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
 TigerNet News®
spacer Why didn't Elko do the video ? That would have been funnier***
 clemchem®
spacer Rubin’ Coward’s Block***
 BaronVonBarlow®
spacer Re: TNET: Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
 crawdad64
spacer Re: TNET: Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
 Chucktowntiger1992
spacer They really don’t want this smoke!***
 hufferbilly
spacer Re: TNET: Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
 MidlandsTiger87®
spacer Re: TNET: Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
 TigerzzRoar®
spacer In the words of Abraham Lincoln
 Anonymous08®
spacer Re: In the words of Abraham Lincoln
 luckyj®
spacer Isn't that cute, they have a mini-hill and a rock thing***
 cuvatiger®
spacer I know y'all like to stir the pot but this seems more a
 josephg®
spacer Re: I know y'all like to stir the pot but this seems more a
 CUdude98®
spacer Re: TNET: Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
 7Tiger7®
spacer Re: TNET: Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
 XERXES_II
spacer Re: TNET: Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
 CUAg98
spacer Let's just make a video that shows the final score atthe end
 NIKE
spacer Re: Let's just make a video that shows the final score atthe end
 tigerforlife28®
spacer Re: TNET: Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
 Tigershun
spacer Seems like a click-baity stretch to say that's trolling***
 jroberts®
spacer That's pretty funny
 Tim317
spacer Re: TNET: Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
 123me
spacer Dabo is faster
 casperasop1
spacer Re: TNET: Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
 CUALUM75
spacer Re: TNET: Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
 courtenayflash
spacer File under - Be careful what you ask for.***
 bretfsu®
Read all 26 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest