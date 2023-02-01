|
Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup
Duke vs. Clemson will face off on Labor Day in Durham at Wallace Wade Stadium.
The Dookies had an impressive 2021 season with a 9-4 record and a win in the Military Bowl. They appear confident and ready to take on ACC powerhouse Clemson, according to their social media.
Duke decided to troll Dabo Swinney by posting a video recently of defensive back Joshua Pickett sprinting out of their tunnel, doing his best Dabo Swinney impression of him racing down the hill.
The video has already garnered over 1 million views.
Will poking Swinney work, or will this backfire? If I had to guess, Swinney will have a little extra pep in his step for this upcoming ACC opener.
MONDAY, September 4th we’re sprinting into week 1 😈 pic.twitter.com/138zYrJWHs— Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) January 31, 2023
