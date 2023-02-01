Duke trolls Dabo Swinney ahead of Labor Day matchup

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Duke vs. Clemson will face off on Labor Day in Durham at Wallace Wade Stadium.

The Dookies had an impressive 2021 season with a 9-4 record and a win in the Military Bowl. They appear confident and ready to take on ACC powerhouse Clemson, according to their social media.

Duke decided to troll Dabo Swinney by posting a video recently of defensive back Joshua Pickett sprinting out of their tunnel, doing his best Dabo Swinney impression of him racing down the hill.

The video has already garnered over 1 million views.

Will poking Swinney work, or will this backfire? If I had to guess, Swinney will have a little extra pep in his step for this upcoming ACC opener.

MONDAY, September 4th we’re sprinting into week 1 😈 pic.twitter.com/138zYrJWHs — Duke Football (@DukeFOOTBALL) January 31, 2023