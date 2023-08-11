DraftKings College Football Promo: Score $150 Kickoff Bonus Bets by Betting $5

TigerNet Staff by

A brand new college football season is just a couple weeks away, and new customers can now take advantage of the no-brainer "Bet $5, Get $150" DraftKings promo that plays across any upcoming game (get it HERE). Whether jumping into a "Week 0" matchup like Navy vs. Notre Dame or waiting until Clemson kicks things off on Sept. 4 against Duke, any qualifying wager will return $150 in bonus bets no matter what. Secure our DraftKings promo for the upcoming kickoff of the 2023 college football season. DraftKings pays the bonus after bettors register through this post and place at least $5. It's noteworthy that while the games have not yet arrived, new players don't need to wait to jump into the mix. The first ACC team in action will North Carolina State (-14.5) when they battle UConn on Aug. 31. North Carolina (-2.5) takes on South Carolina on Sept. 2, while Clemson (-12.5) opens with Duke on Sept. 4 as a heavy favorite. Qualifying wagers aren't limited to point spreads either, as moneyline game totals, and props each trigger the signup bonus. Activate the latest DraftKings college football promo HERE to score $150 in bonus bets. DraftKings College Football Promo Details Every new DraftKings customer automatically wins, thanks to the "Bet $5, Get $150." The popular online sportsbook recently introduced a welcome offer that makes any initial $5 wager turn into a $150 payout in bonus bets, even if the qualifying stake settles as a loss. Few betting sites will dish out such a large bonus after a meager investment. Use the links within this post to qualify for the "Bet $5, Get $150" DraftKings promo code offer. From there, bet at least $5 on any game. So every bettor who makes a $5+ wager before kickoff can use their $150 bonus to tackle other pre-live and in-game props and parlays. This offer will pay out cash wins along with a $150 bonus dished out in the form of six separate $25 bonus bets. How to Enable DraftKings College Football Promo With kickoff around the corner, the "Bet $5, Get $150" window is closing fast. To ensure your first bet activates a $150 bonus, read DraftKings' step-by-step registration instructions below: Click above or below to activate the DraftKings college football promo. Enter your name, email address, and other essential account information. Deposit cash using one of the site's accepted banking methods. Place at least $5 on a college football betting market. Earn an instant $150 in bonus bets, regardless of the odds or outcome. A victorious first bet still produces every dollar of expected cash winnings. ACC Betting Futures Of course, plenty will lock in this DraftKings college football promo by selecting a single game, but futures markets are also popular ahead of a new season. Right now, DraftKings users can take a stab at a variety of markets. For instance, Georgia (+215) and Alabama (+600) are the favorites to win the national title, while Clemson (+1800) holds the best odds of ACC teams. Those looking to jump into the ACC winner can lock in the Tigers at +145, take Florida State at +150, or try a longer-shot such as NC State and Pittsburgh at +2000. Oh, and if you think Clemson will lock in a spot in the College Football Playoff, you can get them at +320 to do so. Activate the latest DraftKings college football promo HERE to score $150 in bonus bets. 21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest