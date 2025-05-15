Draft outlook has Clemson player going No. 1, five picked in Top 20

Draft outlook has Cade Klubnik going No. 1, five picked in Top 20

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

The 2025 Clemson football campaign promises to be one of the most highly anticipated ones in the Dabo Swinney era. The Tigers are seeking a return to the top of the college football mountain. Having talent across the board aids in that effort, and pro evaluators see just that in the Tigers. College Sports Network became the latest outlet to tab Cade Klubnik as matching his Clemson QB predecessor Trevor Lawrence in No. 1 picks for the program, to the Cleveland Browns. "Despite drafting Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders in the 2025 NFL Draft, taking another quarterback in 2026 will be unavoidable if the Cleveland Browns are drafting in the top 10," College Sports Network's Owain Jones said. "Never mind if they held the first overall selection. Cade Klubnik is the top-rated quarterback on CSN’s top 100 players for the 2026 NFL Draft and played lights out in the second half of the 2024 season, showcasing outstanding accuracy and a live arm. The Clemson passer threw 3,639 yards in 2024, ranked 10th in the nation, whilst also throwing the third most touchdowns (36) in the FBS." He is joined in the Top 10 by T.J. Parker (No. 4 to Tennessee) and Peter Woods (No. 9 to Las Vegas). "T.J. Parker currently holds the top spot on CSN’s early 2026 NFL Draft Big Board, and the 6’3”, 265-pound Clemson edge rusher is expected to put up huge numbers again in 2025. The Tigers’ pass rusher had more tackles for a loss (19) than any returning college football player in 2024 and used his relentless play style to be a physically intense sack merchant," Jones said "Peter Wood rounds out three Clemson prospects in the top 10 picks, highlighting why the Tigers currently sit No. 3 in CSN’s early Top 25 Power Rankings. The 6’3”, 315-pound defensive tackle is insanely disruptive as an interior presence, where his 8.5 TFLs and three sacks in 2024 showcase Woods’ ability to overpower with his upper body strength but also his instant first step that allows him to avoid contact and burst into the backfield." You don't have to wait long for the next Clemson projection, at No. 13 with cornerback Avieon Terrell. "With Jalen Ramsey on the trade block, the Miami Dolphins must address what will become a glaring need on their roster. Aveion Terrell is currently the top cornerback on CSN’s 2026 NFL Draft Big Board and would be an instant starter in South Florida," Jones said. Antonio Williams rounds out the Top 20 projections, at No. 20, to Denver. "Antonio Williams ranked seventh in the nation with 11 receiving touchdowns in 2024, but showcased versatility, rushing for a further 101 yards and one touchdown, as well as passing for 62 yards and one touchdown. The 5’11”, 195-pound wide receiver was the key weapon for Klubnik and exhibited exceptional YAC ability, refined route running, and explosive movement," Jones said. Defensive tackle DeMonte Capehart is also projected as a Day 2 pick at No. 77. Offensive tackle Blake Miller also has a Top 100 big board spot for the outlet, at No. 78.

