DJ Uiagalelei says Oregon State's offense better fit for him

Former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is excited for his new opportunity after transferring to Oregon State in December 2022 after three seasons at Clemson. Speaking to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg, Uiagalelei explained his desire to find an offense that would allow him to play freely and showcase his skills on the field. "I wanted to go somewhere where the scheme is going to fit me," Uiagalelei said. "I wanted to go somewhere where they're going to let me be who I am as a player, let me play free, and let me go out there and just cut it loose. Just somewhere where I can do what I wanted to do." Uiagalelei's desire to throw more deep passes in a pro-style offense was also a factor in his decision to transfer. "I wanted to be able to do play-action, throw a lot of deep balls, deep posts, scheme-wise, a little bit more complex than I was doing at Clemson, a little more NFL-style," he said. Uiagalelei completed 58.7% of his passes while tossing 31 touchdowns to 17 interceptions in his final two years at Clemson. "I looked at Will Levis. A lot of people have him going first round, because he's a good player, but also because he played in a pro-style system." Uiagalelei is really enjoying the anonymity that wasn't available as the starting quarterback in Tiger Town. "It's something different from Clemson where every player, they recognize you, come up to you, ask you for a picture," Uiagalelei said. "Here, it's nice, I just walk around, me and my girlfriend, go eat. No one knows who I am. It's great." Best of luck to Uiagalelei, and it will be fascinating to watch how the rest of his football career plays out.

