DJ Uiagalelei releases statement after entering transfer portal

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei announced on social media on Monday that he will enter the transfer portal and posted a thank you letter to Clemson.

"God has brought me to this special place for a reason and I wouldn't trade my time here for anything," Uiagalelei said in his statement. "I am very thankful and appreciative of the staff, trainers and my coaches for believing in me and pushing me every day to be the best I can both on and off the field.

"The relationships I have built with everyone in the building will last a life time and I am forever thankful for that.

"Lastly, I want to thank all my teammates. The brotherhood we have at Clemson is something special. The relationships I have built with guys on the team run much deeper than football.

"After careful consideration I would like to say that I have decided to enter the transfer portal.

-- DJ Uiagalelei

It’s crazy, to see all the love for my son DJ is unbelievable. Calls, Text, DM’s and Post. Im just grateful to see all the outpouring of love and support for my son. I’m excited for my sons future. I’m excited for both my kids. Thank you Clemson for everything 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oua7VlcLQ9 — Big Dave Uiagalelei (@DUiagalelei) December 5, 2022