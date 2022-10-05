DJ Uiagalelei ranked in CBS QB Power Rankings top tier

DJ Uiagalelei's star is rising after some strong performances in a 5-0 start for the No. 5-ranked Tigers.

Uiagalelei made top-10, at No. 10, in CBS' QB power rankings this week.

"Uiagalelei has not been one of the 10-best QBs in the country this season," CBS' Tom Fornelli said, "but he's in our power rankings this week because the Tigers picked up big wins over Wake Forest and NC State, consecutively. Clemson looks like a legitimate playoff team, and DJU is a big factor behind the resurgence. Uiagelelei is completing 65.4% of his passes for 7.8 yards per attempt with 11 touchdowns and an interception. He's rushed for 242 yards and three more touchdowns. A week after picking apart Wake Forest, he was an absolute monster against NC State.

"He may not be living up to the hype of being the heir apparent to Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson, but he's made tremendous strides from last season and deserves to be recognized. The DJU we're seeing this season is a DJU that can lead Clemson to an ACC title and playoff berth. What else can you reasonably ask of him?"

Ohio State's CJ Stroud tops the list and UNC's Drake Maye is No. 2 overall for another conference foe. Coastal's Grayson McCall is No. 9.

Uiagalelei ranks 24th in ESPN's QBR rankings, which is fifth-best from the ACC behind Maye (No. 4), FSU QB Jordan Travis (12), Duke QB Riley Leonard (19) and Wake QB Sam Hartman (22).

Uiagalelei is top-5 within the ACC in completion percentage (65.4; 5th), passing yards (1,242; 2nd), passing TDs (11; 3rd), interceptions (1; 2nd), passing yards per game (248.8; 4th), total offense (296.8 YPG; 3rd), 20+ yard completions (21; 3rd) and 30+ yard completions (9; T-4).

Uiagalelei finished 95th in ESPN's QBR metric last year.

(Stats per CFBStats.com)