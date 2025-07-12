Diving into Clemson's 2025 run game by PFF numbers

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer ·

Diving further into the key returners for Clemson football’s high hopes in the 2025 season with the help of Pro Football Focus. Here are the Top 5 run game grades returning from last season: WR Antonio Williams - 2024 Run Game PFF grade: 79.3

RB Jay Haynes - 2024 Run Game PFF grade: 76.8

RB Keith Adams Jr.- 2024 Run Game PFF grade: 72.6

WR Cole Turner - 2024 Run Game PFF grade: 71.9

RB Adam Randall - 2024 Run Game PFF grade: 71.8 There are a couple of reasons why highly-rated true freshman running back Gideon Davidson is seen as a potential instant-impact star here. One, he’s highly-rated coming in. Two, there’s virtually no track record at this level for the rest either. Three of the better grades above are players who touched the ball in five or fewer run calls with Williams (5), Turner (4) and Randall (4). Of that trio, Randall is the one who did so as a running back, with Randall moving there in emergency duty for last year’s College Football Playoff trip to Texas, and he popped off the third-longest run for a Tiger running back last season (41). In seven touches, leading Clemson receiver Antonio Williams also averaged the most yards per rush (14.4), scoring one touchdown. Fellow Clemson WR Cole Turner is next there with 11.2 yards per on five rushes. Minimum double-digit rush attempts, the best yards per carry back comes from Haynes (6.9), who had to sit out the spring after suffering a torn ACL early in the ACC Championship game last December. Haynes has the No. 4 overall PFF grade back on offense (71.3) with six forced missed tackles in 43 rushing attempts with 139 yards after contact. Five of his runs went for 15+ yards (Starter Phil Mafah had 14 in 215 rushes). Right at double-digit carries, David Eziomume has the best yards after contact average returning (3.6), which was better than Phil Mafah's (3.24), but only two of those carries were versus Power Four competition (two attempts for two yards versus NC State). Cade Klubnik played a bigger role in the ground game last year and graded 67.1, forcing 15 missed tackles and accounting for the second-most runs of 10+ yards behind Mafah (19; 27 for Mafah). On 99 true rush attempts (college football counts sacks as runs), Klubnik averaged 5.9 yards per rush, scoring seven touchdowns. He also had nine fumbles, which was down from 13 the previous season. Another element to being on the field as a RB… Pass blocking grades for returning Clemson RBs (Number of plays) - Adams Jr. 77.2 (20), Jarvis Green 76 (3), David Eziomume 43.3 (3), Haynes 41.1 (21). Mafah graded at 59.6 on pass blocking, which was likely one more reason why he saw the field for over 500 more snaps than Haynes, who greatly struggled in the pass blocking efforts per PFF. Adams Jr.'s numbers may point to finding the field more even if his running abilities don't lead the pack. Here's how the running backs stacked up for ratings out of high school, where Davidson stands out: 247Sports Composite stars/average rating out of HS for RBs - Davidson (4-star; .9657), Eziomume (4-star; .9025), Green (3-star; .8656), Haynes (3-star; .8614), Adams Jr. (3-star; .8419).

Upgrade Your Experience! Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now!