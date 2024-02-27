CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Dexter Lawrence joins Team Agent as content creator

2024 Feb 27

'Sexy Dexy' is now 'Agent Dexy'.

New York Giants All-Pro defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence is now a content creator and brand developer for esports brand Agent.

Lawrence is a big-time gamer, and this will add to his impressive resume on and off the gridiron.

This is a smart play by Lawrence, as the NFL means 'Not for Long' for many who have played pro football, and you always want to be on the lookout for how to best position yourself after your playing days.

However, Lawrence is one of the top defensive tackles in the game and should have many more years of anchoring the Giants defensive line.

The 26-year-old had 53 tackles last season, including 4.5 sacks and two pass deflections.

He was the 17th overall pick out of Clemson in the 2019 draft.

