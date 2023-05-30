Deshaun Watson 'would love' to be reunited with DeAndre Hopkins

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Clemson star receiver DeAndre Hopkins is looking for his new NFL home after being released by the Arizona Cardinals on Friday. One team's loss might be another team's gain as former Tiger Deshaun Watson hopes that the Browns try to find a way to bring Hopkins over to the Browns. "Me and D-Hop, we just naturally talk," Watson said Tuesday via ESPN. "We've been talking since the Houston days. ... He's always been a brother of mine. ... Our connection, our relationship has always been great. ... Of course, we would love to have him. He knows that." Watson believes that Hopkins might be the missing piece for the Browns to do big things on the national stage. "I'll just say this, D-Hop, DeAndre Hopkins would love to be in a place where the opportunity is there for us to win. We check all those boxes, and I think for us to know and make sure we check all those boxes on the national stage, we've got to go out there and prove it, and I think D-Hop would love to be a part of that." He is a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection whose last 1,000-yard campaign came in 2020 (115 catches for 1,407 yards and six scores).

