Deshaun Watson underwent successful surgery
2024 Oct 26 10:39- -
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson underwent season-ending surgery to repair his ruptured right Achilles tendon on Friday morning.
The Browns announced that Watson's surgery was a success. It was done by Dr. Bob Anderson, a foot and ankle specialist in Charlotte, NC, and a full recovery is expected. Watson threw for 1,148 yards and five touchdowns this season. His estimated rehab timeline is around nine months so could be ready for training camp next year.
