Deshaun Watson gives latest update on his injury

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has missed the last two games with a rotator cuff strain to his right throwing shoulder. Watson hasn't fully practiced since Sept. 22 with the injury and told the media Wednesday that it's "up in the air" if he can play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. "We just gotta continue to take it day-to-day," Watson said. "I'm not gonna put the team in jeopardy if I can't do certain things that is gonna allow us to be handicapped in certain situations. That's the reason why I haven't been able to step on the field." An MRI revealed a "micro-tear" in the rotator cuff muscle. "It's a tricky deal," Watson said. "You gotta take that baseball approach and talk to some people that deal with rotator cuffs more often. So that's what we've been doing and just really trying to strengthen that muscle and everything around it so we can get back comfortable." In three games this season, Watson has thrown for 672 yards with four touchdowns and two interceptions.

