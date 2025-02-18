Death Valley projected as one of this season's toughest stadium environments

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

In a battle of programs claiming to play in the real Death Valley, a highly-anticipated 2025 Clemson football Tigers team can put on a show to open the season versus LSU with a raucous environment behind it. The ACC Tigers start with the SEC Tigers on August 30 in Memorial Stadium, which could be the first of a couple marquee home matchups this season. 247Sports projected out the toughest stadium environments this year, and Clemson made that group of 13. Clemson had a hiccup at home in each of the past two seasons, but Memorial Stadium remains a fortress for visiting opponents. The Tigers have lost just five home games since the start of the College Football Playoff era in 2014 and boast a 5-2 record against AP Top 25 teams in the past four years. Clemson should have at least a couple opportunities to improve that record even further in 2025, starting with the season-opener against LSU, as well as an ACC Championship Game rematch with SMU in mid-October. No Clemson 2025 road trips made the list, but Clemson will get a taste of one to open next season with LSU. "Tiger Stadium under the lights is renowned as one of the toughest environments in college football," said 247Sports' Cody Nagel.

