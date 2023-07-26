CLEMSON FOOTBALL

The environment in week four versus Florida State should be electric.
The environment in week four versus Florida State should be electric.

Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
by - 2023 Jul 26, Wed 09:33

A pair of Clemson games made a 247Sports ranking of the projected loudest games of the 2023 season.

For matchups in Death Valley, the Sept. 23 game between Clemson and Florida State was ranked ninth on the list.

"Clemson's record-setting home winning streak ended in its regular-season finale, but Memorial Stadium remains one of toughest places to play in college football since Dabo Swinney took over the program," said 247Sports' Brad Crawford. "Trips to South Carolina have been a house of horrors for the Seminoles, who posted one win at Clemson since 2003, that one coming in 2013 with Jameis Winston at quarterback. Fans could see this matchup twice this season should the Tigers and Seminoles coast through the ACC slate like most project."

For the Tigers' road slate, the rivalry revenge game in Columbia is up at No. 7 on the ranking.

"South Carolina's home venue does not get its due, nationally," said Crawford, "but when the Gamecocks are good, this place rocks on Saturday nights. Last season, fifth-ranked Tennessee was saddled with the victim label when South Carolina dropped 63 points on the Volunteers in late November before following that up with a victory over Clemson, snapping the Tigers' nation-leading home win streak. South Carolina also beat Texas A&M in Columbia last season, the first win in school history over the Aggies."

247Sports ranked Death Valley the fifth-toughest place to play this season already. South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium did not make that Top 10.

Neyland Stadium for Georgia-Tennessee topped the expected loudest environments ranking.

Upgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Blue Devils talk 'national stage' opener with Clemson
WATCH: Blue Devils talk 'national stage' opener with Clemson
Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
247Sports ranks three Tigers in ACC's Top 20 players
247Sports ranks three Tigers in ACC's Top 20 players
ACC QB on Clemson: "I think it's our year to take them down"
ACC QB on Clemson: "I think it's our year to take them down"
Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 27) Author
spacer TNET: Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
 TigerNet News®
spacer Re: TNET: Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
 Jedi Kermit®
spacer Re: TNET: Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
 greene®
spacer Clemson @ South Carolina shouldn't be on the list
 bowlhunter®
spacer Re: Clemson @ South Carolina shouldn't be on the list
 WarDaddy17®
spacer Re: Clemson @ South Carolina shouldn't be on the list
 Tigerthing59®
spacer Re: TNET: Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: TNET: Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
 bowlhunter®
spacer Re: TNET: Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
 HitsLikeRendrickTaylor
spacer Re: TNET: Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
 Jcantrell86®
spacer Re: TNET: Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
 bowlhunter®
spacer It just means more.
 greene®
spacer Re: TNET: Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
 rhettfla
spacer Re: TNET: Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
 ZeeGantt®
spacer Re: TNET: Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
 bowlhunter®
spacer Re: TNET: Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
 TigerNick76®
spacer Re: TNET: Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
 grrowl
spacer Toughest places to play.....no Uga?***
 MyfavOrange®
spacer UGAy home schedule's pedestrian, & that's being generous...
 deadsolidperfect®
spacer Huh? There’s 4 SE-She teams. It just means more***
 greene®
spacer Yep.. Dat dere's a murderers row...
 GSCtiger®
spacer Re: UGAy home schedule's pedestrian, & that's being generous...
 DownhillDefender®
spacer Re: TNET: Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
 WarDaddy17®
spacer Re: TNET: Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
 BigTigerDad96
spacer Shouldn’t Willie B rank be cut in half?
 coachmac
spacer Re: TNET: Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season
 tigerlex24
spacer Shock The World Tour
 NIKE
spacer Re: Shock The World Tour
 DownhillDefender®
Read all 27 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week