Death Valley game projected in Top 10 loudest this season

A pair of Clemson games made a 247Sports ranking of the projected loudest games of the 2023 season. For matchups in Death Valley, the Sept. 23 game between Clemson and Florida State was ranked ninth on the list. "Clemson's record-setting home winning streak ended in its regular-season finale, but Memorial Stadium remains one of toughest places to play in college football since Dabo Swinney took over the program," said 247Sports' Brad Crawford. "Trips to South Carolina have been a house of horrors for the Seminoles, who posted one win at Clemson since 2003, that one coming in 2013 with Jameis Winston at quarterback. Fans could see this matchup twice this season should the Tigers and Seminoles coast through the ACC slate like most project." For the Tigers' road slate, the rivalry revenge game in Columbia is up at No. 7 on the ranking. "South Carolina's home venue does not get its due, nationally," said Crawford, "but when the Gamecocks are good, this place rocks on Saturday nights. Last season, fifth-ranked Tennessee was saddled with the victim label when South Carolina dropped 63 points on the Volunteers in late November before following that up with a victory over Clemson, snapping the Tigers' nation-leading home win streak. South Carolina also beat Texas A&M in Columbia last season, the first win in school history over the Aggies." 247Sports ranked Death Valley the fifth-toughest place to play this season already. South Carolina's Williams-Brice Stadium did not make that Top 10. Neyland Stadium for Georgia-Tennessee topped the expected loudest environments ranking.

Features Breaking Daily Digest