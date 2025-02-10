CLEMSON FOOTBALL

DeAndre Hopkins wears mink coat for Super Bowl tribute to late father

by Tony Crumpton - Assoc. Editor - 2025 Feb 10 09:15

Former Tiger DeAndre Hopkins finally made it to the Super Bowl after 12 seasons in the NFL.

To celebrate the festive occasion, "Nuk" arrived at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday wearing a special outfit from his late father.

"He left me a couple of things, and one of the things that he left me was a mink jacket," Hopkins told reporters. "And so I always said I would wear that mink jacket to my wedding or to the Super Bowl, whichever one happened first.

"And so, obviously, I’m not married, so I'm gonna wear my daddy’s mink jacket."

