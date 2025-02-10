DeAndre Hopkins wears mink coat for Super Bowl tribute to late father

To celebrate the festive occasion, "Nuk" arrived at the Caesars Superdome on Sunday wearing a special outfit from his late father.

"He left me a couple of things, and one of the things that he left me was a mink jacket," Hopkins told reporters. "And so I always said I would wear that mink jacket to my wedding or to the Super Bowl, whichever one happened first.

"And so, obviously, I’m not married, so I'm gonna wear my daddy’s mink jacket."