DeAndre Hopkins to visit AFC team

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Former Tiger DeAndre Hopkins is set to visit the Tennessee Titans starting on Sunday. "The first thing is we want players that want to be here," Titans coach Mike Vrabel said Wednesday. "We'll work through anything else. We brought in a bunch of different players, and DeAndre will be somebody that we'll bring in next week, early next week, at the end of this week, and go through the same visit we'll go through with everybody and start the process." He is a three-time All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection whose last 1,000-yard campaign came in 2020 (115 catches for 1,407 yards and six scores). For his standout NFL career, he has 853 catches for 11,298 yards and 71 touchdowns. He had 64 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns last season. Hopkins turns 31 on Tuesday. Free-agent WR DeAndre Hopkins is slated to fly to Nashville on Sunday for a visit with the #Titans, per sources.



D-Hop and Mike Vrabel were together in Houston. Now Vrabel’s team gets the first visit with Hopkins, the five-time Pro Bowl pick released by Arizona last month. pic.twitter.com/UUyUjLqa7Z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2023

Upgrade Your Account Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today. Upgrade Now

Features Breaking Daily Digest