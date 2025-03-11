DeAndre Hopkins has a new NFL home

Former Tiger DeAndre Hopkins has signed a one-year, $6 million deal with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday.

Last season, Hopkins finished with 610 yards with five touchdowns and a Super Bowl appearance with the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the Super Bowl, he had two catches for 18 yards and a touchdown in the loss to the Eagles.

Overall, in his impressive NFL career, he has amassed 12,965 yards with 83 touchdowns and 984 catches.

Look for Hopkins to do well next season with the Ravens, as he will be in a talented offense led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, running back Derrick Henry, and receiver Zay Flowers.