Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Hurricane Ian doesn't care about college football.

It's early in the week, but the weather projections don't look ideal for Saturday night's top 10 showdown between Clemson and North Carolina State.

As of now, it looks rough as the Hurricane moves inland on Thursday and Friday in Florida. Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina look to get heavy rain and wind on Saturday.

North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren is a little worried about travel conditions to Clemson.

"If we can't fly, then how are we going to get there?" Doeren said to reporters on Monday. "So there are a lot of things that we're having to be ready for in case it gets like that."

Doeren's team will practice with wet balls to prep for the game.

"We're going to have to have wet balls in practice," Doeren said. "I've been through the hurricane situation before. I hope we don't have to play in something like that Notre Dame game. "But we'll be prepared if it is raining. We'll plan for the worst and hope for the best."

In other weather-related news, South Carolina has moved Saturday's game against South Carolina State to Thursday evening.

A #Clemson official said before Dabo’s press conference today that Clemson is monitoring the weather situation this weekend but there are no changes to announce as of this moment. — TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) September 27, 2022