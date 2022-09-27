CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game

by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 27, Tue 10:35

Hurricane Ian doesn't care about college football.

It's early in the week, but the weather projections don't look ideal for Saturday night's top 10 showdown between Clemson and North Carolina State.

As of now, it looks rough as the Hurricane moves inland on Thursday and Friday in Florida. Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina look to get heavy rain and wind on Saturday.

North Carolina State head coach Dave Doeren is a little worried about travel conditions to Clemson.

"If we can't fly, then how are we going to get there?" Doeren said to reporters on Monday. "So there are a lot of things that we're having to be ready for in case it gets like that."

Doeren's team will practice with wet balls to prep for the game.

"We're going to have to have wet balls in practice," Doeren said. "I've been through the hurricane situation before. I hope we don't have to play in something like that Notre Dame game. "But we'll be prepared if it is raining. We'll plan for the worst and hope for the best."

In other weather-related news, South Carolina has moved Saturday's game against South Carolina State to Thursday evening.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 54) Author
spacer TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 TigerNet News
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 InletTiger15®
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 TattedCop®
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 rons1®
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 Clemgalalways®
spacer What a
 Johnny99
spacer Moved to where and when?
 pawsrule4evr
spacer He knows what’s coming and is terrified.***
 BloodbeOrange®
spacer Re: He knows what’s coming and is terrified.***
 Valley Boy
spacer I like rainy or snowy games
 pawsrule4evr
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 clemson_13
spacer Tell 'em u7c coot. No one knows losing better than you.
 clemson80tiger®
spacer Re: Tell 'em u7c coot. No one knows losing better than you.
 CUTigerinFlorida
spacer Re: Tell 'em u7c coot. No one knows losing better than you.
 PetesPonies
spacer Re: Tell 'em u7c coot. No one knows losing better than you.
 CUTigerinFlorida
spacer Re: Tell 'em u7c coot. No one knows losing better than you.
 1965tiger
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 HumbleServant®
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 JPF16®
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 clemsonbluejay
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 grrowl
spacer To be truthful
 FORESTTIGER
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 slycat®
spacer "We're going to have to have wet balls in practice," Doeren
 o2bnclemson®
spacer Is that a Short Richard admission?
 76er®
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 Thrifty
spacer what a perv
 cashmoney
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 ecsguru®
spacer Big surprise, doeren complaining about something
 Tigers2007®
spacer Dey Skeerd***
 CTiger423®
spacer Epitome of a ....
 JREwing®
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 92citadelgrad®
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 Vermontfan1221
spacer He needs to worry about getting home
 coachmac
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 Valley Boy
spacer If we can't fly.
 homeslice1479
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 hungrytowin
spacer Last weekend
 FORESTTIGER
spacer Huh?!
 boricuatiger
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 Pharm8438
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 edgard92
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 NCTIgerFan23
spacer Somebody show crack baby a map.***
 Completely Solid Orange
spacer What a whiny weasel
 Bluffton OrangeMan
spacer Words from an old outkast song...
 GSCtiger®
spacer How do we get there? 300 Miles, 4.5 Hour Drive... Schmuck***
 andylayne®
spacer Man, everything I see about this tells me they are laying
 76er®
spacer Doeran & his wet balls...
 gootigers®
spacer Re: TNET: That idiotic POS.....
 86Orange
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 CornerStrong
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 Middle TN Tiger
spacer And they can stop in Charlotte and see the stadium
 Row86®
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 WarDaddy17®
spacer You could always take a BUS, Dave
 Reckless96®
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 scutiger
spacer Re: TNET: Dave Doeren worried about travel for Clemson-NC State game
 natty®
Read all 54 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
