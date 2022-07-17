Dabo Swinney wears pink outfit doing the 'griddy,' raises over $300K for breast cancer awareness

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The 2022 Ladies Clinic was successful on Saturday as it reportedly raised around $300,000 for breast cancer research, education, and prevention.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got social media riled up with an all-pink outfit with a matching fedora.

The National Championship coach usually wears fun outfits during special events like the Ladies Clinic or National Signing Day.

Swinney even busted out the 'griddy' for all the fans during the charity event.

Good job by Swinney and all the coaches and players for raising money and having a wonderful time for the great cause.

Check out a few highlights below:

A special day in Clemson. Thank you to all who came out and made an impact in the fight against breast cancer. #ClemsonFamily pic.twitter.com/2daY75TFF6 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) July 17, 2022

What a day. Whole lotta love and laughter at today’s Ladies Clinic ?? pic.twitter.com/M0cov0PZv9 — Dabo's ALL IN TEAM® Foundation (@DabosALLINTeam) July 16, 2022

Dabo Swinney’s Ladies Clinic 2022?????? They raised $350,000 for Breast Cancer research, technology, education and prevention! They are buying another Mobile Mammography Bus!

Special shout-out to Ella Bresse for kicking brain cancer and she’s still fighting?????? #ellastrong pic.twitter.com/yis3m6Ta40 — beth parks (@bethdparks) July 17, 2022

Squad’s all here ?? pic.twitter.com/Qp9t9IXL6l — Dabo's ALL IN TEAM® Foundation (@DabosALLINTeam) July 16, 2022