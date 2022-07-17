Dabo Swinney wears pink outfit doing the 'griddy,' raises over $300K for breast cancer awareness

CLEMSON FOOTBALL
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Jul 17, Sun 09:43

The 2022 Ladies Clinic was successful on Saturday as it reportedly raised around $300,000 for breast cancer research, education, and prevention.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney got social media riled up with an all-pink outfit with a matching fedora.

The National Championship coach usually wears fun outfits during special events like the Ladies Clinic or National Signing Day.

Swinney even busted out the 'griddy' for all the fans during the charity event.

Good job by Swinney and all the coaches and players for raising money and having a wonderful time for the great cause.

Check out a few highlights below:

