Dabo Swinney was asked if he had interest in the Texas A&M job

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference on Tuesday and was asked by a reporter if he had any interest in vacant Texas A&M coaching gig. "Man, I'm just focused on this job," Swinney said. "Always have been. Trying to find a way to beat North Carolina. That's it. Must be November, that's all I can say." ESPN personality Paul Finebaum said Monday on his show that Swinney would be a good fit for Texas A&M. “Does he fit? Absolutely," Finebaum said. Dabo Swinney aligns very well, from a cultural standpoint, with Texas A&M. Would he leave Clemson? I think he would. They’re kind of sick of him, and I think he’s sick of them. And before some ‘Clemsonite’ comes out of his basement and starts telling me how wrong I am, after a while, that happens. Happens to every coach, usually. And there are few exceptions. Nick Saban, pretty good exception after 17 years. But I think Dabo would be reenergized. I think he would be able to recruit well out there. He’s a good recruiter. His program has slipped at Clemson. It’s not embarrassing, but four losses is not the Clemson standard.” Honestly, I'm sure that Swinney is not staying up late at night thinking about what career advice Finebaum has for him weekly. I could be wrong but that is just my hunch.

