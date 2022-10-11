Dabo Swinney updates team injuries

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The No. 4 Tigers are getting healthy.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference and updated his team's health heading into Saturday's primetime rivalry matchup with Florida State (7:30 p.m./ABC).

Swinney confirmed that defensive end Bryan Bresee is back for this week's game after dealing with kidney issues.

Bresee has 8 tackles and 0.5 sacks this season.

He also said that they will bring Xavier Thomas back slowly from his injury (foot) but he will play more than the six plays he had last week against Boston College.

'XT' was named ACC defensive lineman of the week with his two-sack performance against the Eagles.

Regarding the secondary, cornerback Sheridan Jones is still day-to-day, and safeties Tyler Venables (moped accident), Malcolm Greene and R.J. Mickens will be back in action this week.

Swinney also said that running back Kobe Pace (high ankle sprain) will be out for a few weeks and they are hopefully he is ready for a November run.