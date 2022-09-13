Dabo Swinney updates team injuries

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference previewing Saturday night's home game against La Tech.

Swinney was asked about the injuries on his team as they prep for the upcoming game.

He said that defensive line standouts Tyler Davis (undisclosed injury) and Xavier Thomas (foot) are close to playing.

It sounded like a game-time decision for Davis as he tries to get back to 100 percent healthy.

In other roster news, Swinney was unsure if standout defensive lineman Bryan Bresee will play this weekend because of the health status of his sister Ella who is battling cancer.

"He has way more important things to deal with than football," Swinney said.