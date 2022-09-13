CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Davis is a major factor in the middle of Clemson's defense
Davis is a major factor in the middle of Clemson's defense

Dabo Swinney updates team injuries
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 13, Tue 11:17

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his Tuesday press conference previewing Saturday night's home game against La Tech.

Swinney was asked about the injuries on his team as they prep for the upcoming game.

He said that defensive line standouts Tyler Davis (undisclosed injury) and Xavier Thomas (foot) are close to playing.

It sounded like a game-time decision for Davis as he tries to get back to 100 percent healthy.

In other roster news, Swinney was unsure if standout defensive lineman Bryan Bresee will play this weekend because of the health status of his sister Ella who is battling cancer.

"He has way more important things to deal with than football," Swinney said.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney updates team injuries
Dabo Swinney updates team injuries
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews La Tech
WATCH: Dabo Swinney previews La Tech
Clemson men's basketball 2022-23 ACC schedule set
Clemson men's basketball 2022-23 ACC schedule set
WATCH: Clemson commercial featuring Hunter Renfrow
WATCH: Clemson commercial featuring Hunter Renfrow
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search

TigerBoard - Clemson Forums

Read More

Top Clemson News of the Week
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest