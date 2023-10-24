Dabo Swinney updates several injuries on team, two players out for NC State

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney updated several injuries during Tuesday's press conference previewing North Carolina State. Defensive end Justin Mascoll is day-to-day after being banged up in the Miami game. "Today’s first day in pads, so we’ll see where he is today. I’d say he’s day to day," Swinney said. Mascoll has 16 tackles with a tackle for loss this season. Receiver Antonio Williams will be out several weeks with his toe injury. "The only guy I can say is definitely out right now is Antonio (Williams)," Swinney said. "He’s going to be out for a while, unfortunately. We got him back (last weekend) to see what he can do. He made some nice plays, but it’s not his ankle, so that’s a positive. It’s more his toe area, so it’s probably going to be a few weeks. Hopefully, we’ll get him back maybe the end of the season, the last couple of games, I don’t know. We’ll have to see how he responds." Williams has caught 17 passes for 192 yards in 2023. Veteran safety R.J. Mickens had surgery to take his appendix out Monday. "Mickens is going to be out," Swinney said. "They had to take his appendix out yesterday. Just stomach ache and hurting. He has appendicitis. He’ll be fine, but you got to heal up from getting that taken out. Like I said, I don’t know anybody in here who’s had that happen before. It’s a tough break for us there, for sure." Swinney went on to say, "it may be two weeks, three weeks" on the time frame that Mickens would be out. Mickens has 32 tackles with three pass deflections this season. Swinney said that freshman running back Jay Haynes got rolled up in a scrimmage during the open date (last Wednesday). He was not sure on his return. In other player news, Xavier Thomas is back for the North Carolina State game.

