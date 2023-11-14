Dabo Swinney updates several injuries

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney held his weekly press conference on Tuesday and shared an update on injuries on the team. Swinney said that veteran safety Tyler Venables is cleared to play against North Carolina. "Yeah, he’s back. They released him this week. He’s back and will be available," Swinney said. "Obviously, hadn’t play, but he did the scout team last week. In fact, he was scout team player of the week. Imagine that. It was good to see. Guys erupted yesterday when we did the honor roll. Everybody loves T-Bone." Swinney believes that Venables would make a great coach one day. "He’s been a coach for us," Swinney said. "He’s been on the headset. He’s been working out there. I think he’s really enjoyed that. He’s going to be a great coach one day. I think it’s been a good perspective for him as we’ve gone through games and stuff. But he’s excited. He’s worked really, really hard to get back. He’s been through a lot with his labrum, his hip, groin, torn hamstring and all that stuff. We’ll have him available and see how it goes." Swinney also shared that senior safety Jalyn Phillips is still out this week, but veteran cornerback Sheridan Jones could play this weekend. "We think Sheridan has a chance. He’s been working his way back," Swinney said. Swinney believes that Antonio Williams has a chance to play against South Carolina. "He’s progressing. If he plays, it will be next week," Swinney said. "I don’t see him playing this week. He’s progressing. For sure, the bowl game." He also said that a couple of other guys could be back for the bowl game. We are hopeful we can get Marcus Tate back for the bowl," Swinney said. "(Brannon) Spector back for the bowl. A couple of other guys."

