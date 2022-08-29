Dabo Swinney updates latest on injuries and more going into game week

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney says his team is in a good spot on the injury front as game week is set to begin for the Georgia Tech Labor Day opener in Atlanta.

Only two players are ruled out for the season currently with freshman defensive back Myles Oliver and redshirt freshman receiver Troy Stellato.

“Other than that, everybody is ready to roll. Xavier Thomas (foot injury) looks great. He’s not going to play in this game, but other than him, everybody is going to be ready to go play," Swinney said on his call-in show Monday.

Swinney did clarify that freshman receiver Adam Randall, who suffered a torn ACL in spring practice, will not play either, but he added that Randall is a full-go in practice currently and "He's close."

"He’s doing everything. He’s in the 1-on-1s and you name it," Swinney said. "Want to give him a couple weeks of full speed practice doing everything…Really excited about getting him back going. We’ve got a really good group (at receiver)."

Swinney says the camp was productive overall.

"Great camp, everybody’s ready to go," Swinney said. "It’s obviously a weird kind of a start from a schedule standpoint, but it’s been great because we’ve had a couple extra days so we had today and tomorrow is technically an off-day ‘Sunday’ for the players if you will. Wednesday will start our game week for a ‘Monday’ type of deal. We’ll try to create a type of routine between now and Labor Day night and then it’s crazy again after that...Little bit of unusual start but our guys are ready and ready to go play. I’m excited to see them play."

The Tigers head coach also talked QBs and said he's seen everything he's wanted to see from DJ Uiagalelei and added that freshman Cade Klubnik has been "better than advertised." He also said Hunter Johnson has made an impact on the group in his comeback this summer.

"Now he’s (Uiagalelei) just got to go do it on gameday," Swinney said. "Really we got to be better around him and that’s what I’m confident in."

Swinney did also confirm what Clemson offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter projected last week with freshman Blake Miller being set to start at right tackle with 2021 starter Walker Parks moving to right guard.

"Blake is one of the biggest, strongest kids we've signed," Swinney said. "He's a giant. He's one of the strongest guys on our team. It's amazing. He's a bigger, longer Mitch Hyatt type of guy. He's come in and done a great job and he's earned an opportunity to start at right tackle."

The Tigers will play Labor Day and then come right back for the home opener on Saturday, Sept. 10 versus Furman.

“It’s all going to happen quick but we prepared for it in camp. Excited about the opportunity," Swinney said. I think it’s fun. I know it’s different – Labor Day night – Monday night football," Swinney said. "Not many get a chance to do that. That national stage that way. Our goal is start on Monday night football and to end on Monday night football (at the national championship). That’d be a good way to start and finish the season."