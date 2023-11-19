Dabo Swinney updates team injuries

Swinney said Collins is currently 'day-to-day' with his foot injury heading into the rivalry matchup.

"Pretty good shape except Beaux,” Swinney said on injuries on the team. "He’ll probably be a day-to-day type thing. We’ll see how sore he is. Hopefully, that’ll go away quickly, but don’t know. He’s probably the biggest one. Everybody else, I think we’re in pretty good shape."

Collins tore his plantar fascia during the win against North Carolina. Collins had one target and zero catches in the contest.

He has 38 receptions for 510 yards and three touchdowns for the season.