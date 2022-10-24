Dabo Swinney updates Clemson RB injury return timeline

Dabo Swinney updates Clemson RB Kobe Pace injury return timeline

TigerNet Staff by

Clemson running back Kobe Pace could be back in the mix soon.

Pace suffered a high ankle sprain during the Wake Forest game and had to have a procedure done after the NC State game.

"He's actually doing really well. We're hopeful that he can go next week. He's close. We'll see how it goes this week and go from there," Swinney said on his call-in show Monday. "He's at that day-to-day stage. A few weeks ago, we knew it was going to be a few weeks. We'll see, I'd say there's a chance for Notre Dame but a definite for Louisville after that.

Pace rushed five times for 13 yards and caught four passes for 22 yards at Georgia Tech, added 25 rushing yards and a touchdown on six carries vs. Furman, rushed four times for 10 yards with a touchdown vs. Louisiana Tech, gained seven yards on three carries at No. 21 Wake Forest and rushed twice vs. No. 10 NC State.

"It'll be good to get him back. He's had a tough road this year. You forget about him. He's a really good player," said Swinney.

Going into the season, Pace had totaled 716 yards and six touchdowns on 122 carries and caught 17 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown over 323 career snaps in 20 games (six starts).