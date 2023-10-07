Dabo Swinney ties all-time Clemson record with win over Wake Forest

Swinney tied Frank Howard with 165 career wins as a Clemson head coach all-time with the 17-12 win over Wake Forest on Saturday.

"I truly have stood on the shoulders of giants, and it’s been a blessing to be a part of it," Swinney said after the game.

"It doesn't matter how many wins I may have or finish up with, there ain’t never gonna be another Coach Howard."

Swinney’s record is now 165-41 all-time at Clemson.

Swinney (101-21) earned his 101st career regular-season conference win to pass Howard (100) for sole possession of the school record for career regular-season conference victories. Howard went 100-48-5 in conference play across the Southern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference.

The Tigers moved up to 4-2 on the season overall (2-2 ACC) as Swinney improved to 15-0 as a head coach against Wake Forest.

Clemson will now face off against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct 21, and that will give Swinney a chance to be Clemson's all-time leader in wins as a football head coach.