Dabo Swinney ties all-time Clemson record with win over Wake Forest
The fun is in the winning, and that means that
Dabo Swinney has had a lot of fun.
Swinney tied Frank Howard with 165 career wins as a Clemson head coach all-time with the 17-12 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. "I truly have stood on the shoulders of giants, and it’s been a blessing to be a part of it," Swinney said after the game. "It doesn't matter how many wins I may have or finish up with, there ain’t never gonna be another Coach Howard." Swinney’s record is now 165-41 all-time at Clemson. Swinney (101-21) earned his 101st career regular-season conference win to pass Howard (100) for sole possession of the school record for career regular-season conference victories. Howard went 100-48-5 in conference play across the Southern Conference and Atlantic Coast Conference. The Tigers moved up to 4-2 on the season overall (2-2 ACC) as Swinney improved to 15-0 as a head coach against Wake Forest. Clemson will now face off against Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on Oct 21, and that will give Swinney a chance to be Clemson's all-time leader in wins as a football head coach.
