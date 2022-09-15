CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Ella spending time with the Clemson footbal team (Photo courtesy: Ashley Spiers)

Dabo Swinney releases statement on passing of Ella Bresee
by - Assoc. Editor - 2022 Sep 15, Thu 11:17

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney released a statement on Thursday after hearing about the passing of Ella Bresee from brain cancer.

"Our prayers continue to be with the entire Bresee family," he said in a statement. "We are all so appreciative of all of the love and support that has been shown by the Clemson Family and so many others during this time. Ella was such a sweet spirit, and her spirit will continue to live on throughout the Bresee family and everyone who had the opportunity to know her. I am stronger today for having experienced Ella's strength and courage."

Clemson standout defensive lineman Bryan Bresee took to Instagram Thursday morning to share the news of the passing of his beloved sister.

"My beautiful sister Ella you amazed me every single day with the fight that you put up and how joyful you were constantly through this battle," Bresee posted. "Never did I think I would be sitting here today saying bye to you. I want to thank you for bringing happiness to not only me but so many people. You are the best sister a brother could ask for and I know for a fact heaven has gained a beautiful angel today, Love you forever and always Ella bear."

TigerNet would like to give out our most heartfelt condolences to Bryan and the entire Bresee family.

Dabo Swinney releases statement on passing of Ella Bresee
