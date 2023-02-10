Dabo Swinney releases statement after reported passing of Kaleb Boateng

Head Coach Dabo Swinney provided the following statement upon reports of the passing of Kaleb Boateng, a former Clemson offensive lineman from 2019-20 who continued his college career at the University of Florida:

“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb’s passing. This is a very tragic and sad situation. Our prayers are with his family. While he was only here a couple of years before moving on, we remember Kaleb as being a good teammate and always having a good spirit to him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and all of those who were blessed to know him.”