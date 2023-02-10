|
Dabo Swinney releases statement after reported passing of Kaleb Boateng
|2023 Feb 10, Fri 07:49-
Head Coach Dabo Swinney provided the following statement upon reports of the passing of Kaleb Boateng, a former Clemson offensive lineman from 2019-20 who continued his college career at the University of Florida:
“We are deeply saddened to hear the news of Kaleb’s passing. This is a very tragic and sad situation. Our prayers are with his family. While he was only here a couple of years before moving on, we remember Kaleb as being a good teammate and always having a good spirit to him. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and all of those who were blessed to know him.”
Florida offensive tackle Kaleb Boateng has tragically passed away.— CFB Kings (@CFBKings) February 10, 2023
He also played for Clemson in 2019 and 2020 before transferring to UF in 2021.
Praying for the Boateng family and the Florida and Clemson communities. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/PQcBFItKtE