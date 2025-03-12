Dabo Swinney on program critiques: "A lot of people don't understand Clemson"

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Fresh off his most extensive use of the transfer portal, Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney addressed some critiques this week on how he's built his past rosters. Swinney appeared on an On3 podcast to hit on a number of subjects, ranging from the transfer portal to Tom Allen's hire to his best life and coaching advice. Bringing back a team ranked No. 1 in returning production nationally, Swinney credited a fun atmosphere around his program to the high rate of retention going into a 2025 season, where he sees his team with "a chance" to compete for a national title again. "I'm excited about where we are and what's to come," Swinney said. "We've just stayed focus on the purpose. We've never compromised maybe what's best in the long term of the health of our program and our organization and more importantly what's best for these young people that God puts in front of us...I think the way we've done has been unique. It's been different, and a lot of people don't understand Clemson. They don't understand our purpose, but we've never compromised what's best for the long-term heath of this organization and these young people for maybe what's best in the moment... "We just do what's best for Clemson. We always do that year in and year out...You can't have the highest graduation rate in America and be top in the country in retention in this crazy free-agent world and go sign a million portal guys...Everybody likes to make up their own stories and narratives and get clicks and all that, but in the meantime, we just keep winning." More below: You’re going to want to join us Wednesday morning at 9:30 am ET on the @On3sports YouTube page.



