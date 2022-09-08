Dabo Swinney on his QB competition: "Nobody has a lifetime contract in CFB"

One of the most popular football players on any team is usually the backup quarterback.

Clemson is no different as true freshman Cade Klubnik wowed fans with a fourth-quarter drive that covered 49 yards in the 41-10 win over Georgia Tech on Monday night.

Head coach Dabo Swinney was on the Rich Eisen show on Thursday and was asked about his team's quarterback competition.

"We've got three five-star quarterbacks in our room," Swinney said. "D.J. [Uiagalelei] has earned the right to be the starter without question, but Cade [Klubnik] has demonstrated that he can win for us based on what we have seen in practice and he finally got a little game experience. He certainly proved that he deserves the opportunity to play within the flow of the game or the season as we go."

Swinney knows that football is a game of performance at practice and during games.

"Nobody has a lifetime contract in college football," Swinney. "You've gotta show up every week and prove it, earn it. I don't think we are any different than a lot of places out there. We are very fortunate. We have very good players. DJ is a very talented young man and did a lot of good things last week, especially in the second half. And getting Cade in there was a blessing too. Hopefully, we can get Hunter Johnson some opportunities too. He is another talented player. We have a good situation, but we certainly have competition at every position, which I think makes us a team that has the opportunity to compete for this league."

Does #Clemson have a QB battle on its hands?



We asked Dabo Swinney if Cade Klubnik is breathing down DJ Uiagalelei neck:#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/4rcqBG0Mnp — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) September 8, 2022