Dabo Swinney on CFB: "We basically have an SEC-Big Ten Invitational"

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was interviewed by CBS Sports over the weekend, and he discussed the Tigers and the current landscape of college football. “All I know is that we’ve been in four national championships. We’ve won two of them. We’ve got the second-most playoff wins,” Swinney told CBS Sports. Swinney understands that the SEC and the Big Ten are getting a lot of love in the current college football rankings. “Ya know, we’ve won eight league titles over the last 12 years. We’ve scheduled tough. All you can do is play the schedule that you have. It is what it is. We basically have an SEC-Big Ten Invitational. That's really what we've got in college football. So you just got to focus on what you got." "We basically have an SEC-Big Ten invitational" in the College Football Playoff.



Watch the FULL interview here: https://t.co/foC8yGacVq pic.twitter.com/lxEJlLXr0L — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 23, 2024 Swinney also talked about how he coaches players and tries primarily to help them become better men. "I love my players, and I care about the thirty-year-old version of them, and that's how I run this program," Swinney said. "What's best for this thirty year person when life is seen from a different set of lens. That's what I care about more than anything." Check out the full interview below: Dabo Swinney with a STRONG recruiting pitch on COLLEGE FOOTBALL PREGAME.



