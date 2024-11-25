CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Dabo Swinney on CFB:

Dabo Swinney on CFB: "We basically have an SEC-Big Invitational"
by - Assoc. Editor - 2024 Nov 25 10:34

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was interviewed by CBS Sports over the weekend, and he discussed the Tigers and the current landscape of college football.

“All I know is that we’ve been in four national championships. We’ve won two of them. We’ve got the second-most playoff wins,” Swinney told CBS Sports.

Swinney understands that the SEC and the Big Ten are getting a lot of love in the current college football rankings.

“Ya know, we’ve won eight league titles over the last 12 years. We’ve scheduled tough. All you can do is play the schedule that you have. It is what it is. We basically have an SEC-Big Ten Invitational. That's really what we've got in college football. So you just got to focus on what you got."

Swinney also talked about how he coaches players and tries to help them become better men.

"I love my players, and I care about the thirty-year-old version of them, and that's how I run this program," Swinney said. "What's best for this thirty year person when life is seen from a different set of lens. That's what I care about more than anything."

Check out the full interview below:

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Dabo Swinney on CFB: "We basically have an SEC-Big Invitational"
Dabo Swinney on CFB: "We basically have an SEC-Big Invitational"
PFF grades for Clemson vs. The Citadel, playing time breakdown going into rivalry showdown
PFF grades for Clemson vs. The Citadel, playing time breakdown going into rivalry showdown
Tigers advance in NCAA Tournament over Friars
Tigers advance in NCAA Tournament over Friars
Post your comments!
Read all 13 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts