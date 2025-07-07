Dabo Swinney named to national award watch list

The Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and the Peach Bowl announced today that Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney has been named to the watch list for the Dodd Trophy. Managed by Peach Bowl, Inc. and presented by PNC Bank, The Dodd Trophy, college football’s most coveted national coaching award, celebrates the head coach of a team who enjoys success on the gridiron, while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity – the three pillars of legendary coach Bobby Dodd’s coaching philosophy. Now celebrating its 50th anniversary this season, the award was established to honor the NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (formerly Division 1A) head football coach whose program represents the highest ideals on and off the field. The watch list was created through a selection process by the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation and Peach Bowl, Inc. taking into consideration each program’s Academic Progress Rate (APR), Graduation Success Rate (GSR), commitment to service and charity in the community, as well as projected success for the 2025 season. Coaches in the first year with their current teams were not included as they are ineligible to receive The Dodd Trophy until their second year with their program. Head coaches named to this year’s watch list were also required to have an APR above the national average of 969. “As we enter our 50th anniversary season, we’re looking for exceptional candidates to join the storied fraternity of coaching greats who have previously won The Dodd Trophy,” said Chairman of the Bobby Dodd Coach of the Year Foundation Jim Terry. “Over the last half century, this award has always stood for more than just wins on the field, but also focuses on how coaches should embody leadership with their student-athletes in the classroom and throughout their communities. Keeping this in mind, we only consider coaches whose programs have earned the highest APRs and require coaches to have at least two years of experience leading their current programs, so that they have had time to establish a precedent at their universities, both on and off the field.” Coaches named to this year’s preseason watch list have combined for five national championships, 36 FBS conference titles and secured 2,145 wins throughout their careers. Of the 26 coaches on the watch list, three are previous winners of The Dodd Trophy, including Dabo Swinney (2011), Brian Kelly (2018) and Marcus Freeman (2024). Additionally, four of the finalists for last year’s award are represented with Kenny Dillingham (Arizona State), Dan Lanning (Oregon), Jeff Monken (Army) and eventual winner of the 2024 Dodd Trophy, Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. The SEC leads all conferences with eight coaches named to the preseason watch list, followed by the Big Ten and Big 12, who each have five coaches represented. Four ACC coaches were included on the list, along with two AAC representatives and one coach from the Mountain West. “For 50 years now, The Dodd Trophy has set the standard for collegiate head coaching awards through its continued emphasis on scholarship, leadership and integrity,” said Peach Bowl, Inc. CEO and President Gary Stokan. “Although our sport has continuously evolved over the years, these three pillars have stood the test of time and continue to be hallmarks of what make a coach successful on and off the field. We’re looking forward to kicking off another season and seeing how things unfold for all 26 of these coaches throughout the year.” A midseason watch list – adding to or narrowing the field – will be released in the fall. A panel consisting of previous winners, national media, a member of the Dodd family and a College Football Hall of Fame member will identify the final list of potential recipients at the conclusion of the 2025 season. The winner of the 2025 Dodd Trophy Presented by PNC Bank will be announced in Atlanta during the week of the College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. Starting in September on a weekly basis, the Dodd Coach of the Week Award will also honor coaches whose program embodies the award’s three pillars of scholarship, leadership and integrity, while also having success on the playing field during the previous week. Dodd Trophy watch list Coach School Conference APR (2023-24) Bret Bielema Illinois Big Ten 980 Jeff Brohm Louisville ACC 989 Curt Cignetti Indiana Big Ten 982 Mario Cristobal Miami (FL) ACC 987 Matt Campbell Iowa State Big 12 1000 Spencer Danielson Boise State Mountain West 994 Ryan Day Ohio State Big Ten 1000 Kalen DeBoer Alabama SEC 1000 Kenny Dillingham Arizona State Big 12 983 Eliah Drinkwitz Mizzou SEC 993 Mike Elko Texas A&M SEC 974 James Franklin Penn State Big Ten 976 Marcus Freeman Notre Dame Independent 987 Josh Heupel Tennessee SEC 982 Brian Kelly LSU SEC 1000 Brent Key Georgia Tech ACC 991 Chris Klieman Kansas State Big 12 997 Dan Lanning Oregon Big Ten 981 Joey McGuire Texas Tech Big 12 997 Jeff Monken Army AAC 980 Steve Sarkisian Texas SEC 991 Ryan Silverfield Memphis AAC 973 Kalani Sitake BYU Big 12 978 Kirby Smart Georgia SEC 1000 Dabo Swinney Clemson ACC 1000 Brent Venables Oklahoma SEC 993