Dabo Swinney moves up to 'untouchable' in CBS Sports' hot seat rankings

That's how CBS Sports views the two-time national champion coach with his Tigers coming off a seventh College Football Playoff appearance since 2015 and a ninth ACC championship since 2011.

Swinney was deemed in the category "all good...for now" mid-tier of the coaches with a cooler seat last year.

Swinney is one of 28 "untouchable" coaches, which includes some first-year program leaders and also has stalwarts such as Georgia's Kirby Smart, Texas' Steve Sarkisian, Ohio State's Ryan Day, and Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman.

Within that group, Swinney is tied for the fourth-lowest rating (low being better) with Oregon's Dan Lanning. The three at the top are Smart, Freeman and Army's Jeff Monken.

Some notable coaches with hot seats include Oklahoma's Brent Venables and Virginia Tech's Brent Pry. A former Clemson player and assistant coach, Virginia's Tony Elliott is in the category of "pressure is mounting."