Dabo Swinney leads Vegas odds of being next Alabama coach
The college football world is waiting around as Alabama figures out its next head football coach after the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban.
Several of the elite coaches around the sport have been mentioned as potential replacements, including Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney in the last few days. As of early Friday morning, he was the odds-on favorite for the Crimson Tide job, according to BetOnline. Check out the full odds below: Dabo Swinney +105 Kalen DeBoer +125 Mike Norvell +325 Lane Kiffin +900 Steve Sarkisian +900 Dan Lanning +2500 Glenn Schumann +4000 DeMeco Ryans +5000
Check out the full odds below:
Dabo Swinney +105
Kalen DeBoer +125
Mike Norvell +325
Lane Kiffin +900
Steve Sarkisian +900
Dan Lanning +2500
Glenn Schumann +4000
DeMeco Ryans +5000
