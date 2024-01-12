Dabo Swinney leads Vegas odds of being next Alabama coach

Several of the elite coaches around the sport have been mentioned as potential replacements, including Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney in the last few days.

As of early Friday morning, he was the odds-on favorite for the Crimson Tide job, according to BetOnline.

Check out the full odds below:

Dabo Swinney +105

Kalen DeBoer +125

Mike Norvell +325

Lane Kiffin +900

Steve Sarkisian +900

Dan Lanning +2500

Glenn Schumann +4000

DeMeco Ryans +5000