Dabo Swinney jokes Travis Etienne is "killing me" on his fantasy football squad

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was on 'The Jim Rome Show' on Wednesday as he talked about various subjects, including former Tiger quarterback Trevor Lawrence's early season play and his newfound knowledge of fantasy football.

"Yea, he looks great," Swinney said. "I know he had some ball security problems this past week with some fumbles and stuff, but he just looks so much better. He looks great. I'm proud of him. I keep up with him."

Swinney shared that his sons got him to play fantasy football for the first time.

"I was actually messing with him a week or so ago because my kids, I don't know what fantasy football is," he said. "I don't understand it, but my kids talked my wife and me into doing a team this year."

Swinney went all-in with the Tigers in his first fantasy draft.

"So, of course, I draft all my Clemson guys," he admitted. "I mean, that's why it's just how I go about it. I was giving him a hard time because I need some points from Travis Etienne. He's killing me. I need some points because I'm losing every week to my kids here."

Good job by the Swinney family to get some family time in together and another example of how Dabo is very loyal to his former players, even in fantasy sports.