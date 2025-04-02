Dabo Swinney identifies one position he's watching going into spring game

Brandon Rink Assoc. Editor / Staff Writer -

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney identified the spot he's watching going into a much-hyped 2025 campaign, and he's optimistic. Clemson replaces its leading rusher from the past two seasons in Phil Mafah with a litany of Tigers on the roster there now. In an interview with ACC PM Tuesday, Swinney rattled them all off with their highlights, from converted WR Adam Randall to rehabbing Jay Haynes (torn ACL in December) to highly-prized freshman Gideon Davidson and more. "We've got a really good group of guys that I think are going to be competing for the job," Swinney said. "Should be a lot of fun competition. Brings out the best in every one. But I think it's going to be a plus for us, when it's all said and done. I think we're going to have a really good room, but they got a lot to prove. Got a lot to prove. So if I'm on the outside-looking in, you're going to go, 'Who are they going to run out there? Who's going to turn out and be the most productive guy?' "And I'd say that's to be determined, and I'm excited to see. But from my perspective, from the inside, I'm really excited about what I've seen. I like the leadership. I like how they're working. I like the talent. And let's spot the ball and see if we can get it going." Talking about the spring game, Swinney said Saturday (1 p.m.) will feature good-on-good with who's available from the offense and defense, instead of the split-squad of past years. Watch more below:

