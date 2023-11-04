Dabo Swinney fired up after win: "If Clemson's a stock you better buy all you freaking can!"

After the win, Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath the following clap-back of the critics of his football program.

“We haven’t had much go our way this year, but they’ve shown up every week," Swinney said. “It’s the heart and the fight of Clemson. I know we’re down, and everyone is throwing dirt on us, but if Clemson’s a stock, you better buy all you freaking can buy right now!"

If Clemson can have a strong running game with the stingy defense they showed against a talented Notre Dame squad, then Mr. Swinney could be right that the 'Best is yet to come'.

Swinney became the all-time winningest head coach in Clemson football history (166 wins) after the victory against Notre Dame.

Congrats to Swinney on this historic accomplishment.

Check out his postgame interview below: