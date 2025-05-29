sports_football
Dabo Swinney, Tom Allen and Garrett Riley are set to be in the latest edition of CFB 26 available in July.
Dabo Swinney, Tom Allen and Garrett Riley are set to be in the latest edition of CFB 26 available in July.

Dabo Swinney, Clemson coordinators set to be in College Football 26
Grayson Mann Grayson Mann  ·  Staff Writer ·  32 minutes ago

More news on the brand-new college football video continues to emerge.

The trailer for College Football 26 was released on Thursday morning, and more information has been released as the day has progressed.

One of the new features is that head coaches will be in the game, and Dabo Swinney, along with coordinators Garrett Riley and Tom Allen, will also be featured.

This is accompanied by the further enhancement of Clemson's pregame entrance, which features the buses that transport the players to the hill in the trailer.

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Experience!

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now!
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Grayson Mann: Email | Comment
Bakich names his starter, knows there is pressure to get to Omaha
Bakich names his starter, knows there is pressure to get to Omaha
Dabo Swinney, Clemson coordinators set to be in College Football 26
Dabo Swinney, Clemson coordinators set to be in College Football 26
Clemson receives prediction to land five-star lineman
Clemson receives prediction to land five-star lineman
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week