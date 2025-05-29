Dabo Swinney, Clemson coordinators set to be in College Football 26

The trailer for College Football 26 was released on Thursday morning, and more information has been released as the day has progressed.

One of the new features is that head coaches will be in the game, and Dabo Swinney, along with coordinators Garrett Riley and Tom Allen, will also be featured.

This is accompanied by the further enhancement of Clemson's pregame entrance, which features the buses that transport the players to the hill in the trailer.