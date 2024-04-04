Dabo Swinney asked about Clemson's lawsuit against the ACC

It's free, so don't miss out.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney previewed the spring game during his press conference on Wednesday.

At the end of the presser, a media member asked a question about his opinion on Clemson's lawsuit against the ACC conference regarding the Grant and Rights agreement.

"That's so far out of my lane," Swinney responded.

Swinney understandably doesn't need to get bogged down in all the constant realignment talk.

"That's PresidentClements.com and GrahamNeff.com," Swinney joked. "Or at AOL.com. However, you want to get in touch with them at Clemson.edu. They can answer all your questions. I'm just trying to — I know we’ve got a season. That’s all I'm focused on."

It is a smart move by Swinney to focus on what he can control, which is prepping his Tigers for their spring game and upcoming season.