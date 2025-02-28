Dabo Swinney announces players trying new positions

Dabo Swinney held his press conference on Friday with the start of spring practice. Swinney shared an interesting update on a few players who will be trying out different positions. Receiver Misun Kelly will get most of his work in camp as a cornerback. "Tink was one of those guys that, especially the last probably four, five, six weeks at the end of the playoffs, he was really trending well," Swinney said. "We were really encouraged by what we saw with him as a receiver. We We feel good about where he is there, but we really haven't had a true evaluation of him on the defensive side. That's something we want to experiment with. We come out of spring and we can know, what's the best... He's got three years left. What's the best path for this kid? He might be a guy that works a little both his whole career. I don't know. We'll see. We got to find out on him." Swinney said that receiver Adam Randall will continue his impressive work as a running back. "You all know about Adam Randall? We started that process in the playoff game. Where does We're going to find out. We got to figure that out. Excited about that. He's really been working hard at that transition. I think it's going to be a fun spring from that standpoint. A lot of possibilities there." Swinney said that tight end Marcus Dixon will try his hand at defensive end. "Marcus Dixon is another kid. We're going to try him out at defensive end," Swinney said. "We want to just see what he looks like. I don't have no idea. We're going to find out."

