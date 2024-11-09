|
College GameDay's Clemson-Virginia Tech predictions
Clemson looks to push its ACC record to 6-1 on the season and bounce back from a disappointing defeat last week with its road trip to Blacksburg versus Virginia Tech Saturday.
ESPN's College GameDay weighed in with his predictions live from Baton Rouge at the site of Alabama-LSU. Clemson is a 6-point favorite for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff (ESPN). College Gameday Predictions Desmond Howard: Clemson Pat McAfee: Virginia Tech Nick Saban: Clemson Guest pickers Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne: Clemson Lee Corso: Clemson Kirk Herbstreit: Virginia Tech
