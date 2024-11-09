CLEMSON FOOTBALL

Pat McAfee and the crew are in Baton Rouge. He's taking Virginia Tech. (Photo: Jacob Musselman / USATODAY)
Pat McAfee and the crew are in Baton Rouge. He's taking Virginia Tech. (Photo: Jacob Musselman / USATODAY)

College GameDay's Clemson-Virginia Tech predictions
by - 2024 Nov 9 12:55

Clemson looks to push its ACC record to 6-1 on the season and bounce back from a disappointing defeat last week with its road trip to Blacksburg versus Virginia Tech Saturday.

ESPN's College GameDay weighed in with his predictions live from Baton Rouge at the site of Alabama-LSU.

Clemson is a 6-point favorite for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff (ESPN).

College Gameday Predictions

Desmond Howard: Clemson

Pat McAfee: Virginia Tech

Nick Saban: Clemson

Guest pickers Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne: Clemson

Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: Virginia Tech

Ultimate Level LogoUpgrade Your Account

Unlock premium boards and exclusive features (e.g. ad-free) by upgrading your account today.

Upgrade Now
Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
WATCH: Ben Herbstreit's heartfelt tribute video on ESPN GameDay
WATCH: Ben Herbstreit's heartfelt tribute video on ESPN GameDay
WATCH: Swinney couldn't do anything but laugh after Klubnik's pooch punt
WATCH: Swinney couldn't do anything but laugh after Klubnik's pooch punt
WATCH: Clemson DB with incredible one-handed interception against VT
WATCH: Clemson DB with incredible one-handed interception against VT
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
Top Clemson News of the Week
📰 E-Mail News Alerts