College GameDay's Clemson-Virginia Tech predictions

ESPN's College GameDay weighed in with his predictions live from Baton Rouge at the site of Alabama-LSU.

Clemson is a 6-point favorite for the 3:30 p.m. kickoff (ESPN).

College Gameday Predictions

Desmond Howard: Clemson

Pat McAfee: Virginia Tech

Nick Saban: Clemson

Guest pickers Paul Skenes and Livvy Dunne: Clemson

Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: Virginia Tech