College GameDay picks for Clemson-South Carolina

Clemson and South Carolina kicks off at noon as the Tigers seek a series-first eight wins a row over a rival.

The game will be broadcast on ABC.

ESPN's College GameDay made game picks shortly before kickoff:

College GameDay picks

Desmond Howard: Clemson

Pat McAfee: Clemson

Guest picker A.J. Hawk: Clemson

Lee Corso: Clemson

Kirk Herbstreit: Clemson