Coaches Poll sets stage for top-10 matchup between Clemson, NC State

TigerNet Staff by

Saturday's primetime showdown in Death Valley is officially a top-10 matchup according to polls.

The Coaches Poll kept Clemson at No. 5 and NC State moved up No. 10 to seal the marker for the event that will bring ESPN's College GameDay to town (the game at 7:30 p.m. on ABC).

It was Georgia's turn to be a little shakier this week with a 39-22 home win over Kent State, while Alabama (55-3 over Vandy) and Ohio State (52-21 over Wisconsin) cruised in conference play and Michigan held off Maryland, 34-27, at home. Brent Venables and Oklahoma had been charging for a top-5 spot but suffered a 41-34 loss to open Big 12 play at home versus Kansas State. Previous No. 7 Southern Cal came back on the road to top Oregon State, 17-14.

The Atlantic Division is well-represented with rankings also for Wake Forest (21), Florida State (22) and Syracuse (25). Pittsburgh leads the Coastal at No. 24, while Miami dropped out after a home loss to Middle Tennessee.

9/25 Coaches Poll

Rnk Team Record Points 1st votes Prev Changes Hi/lo

1 Georgia 4-0 1563 34 1 — 1/3

2 Alabama 4-0 1558 26 2 — 1/2

3 Ohio State 4-0 1486 4 3 — 2/3

4 Michigan 4-0 1379 0 4 — 4/6

5 Clemson 4-0 1339 0 5 — 4/5

6 Southern California 4-0 1226 0 7 1 6/15

7 Oklahoma State 3-0 1176 0 8 1 7/11

8 Kentucky 4-0 1136 0 9 1 8/21

9 Tennessee 4-0 1077 0 12 3 9/NR

10 NC State 4-0 1015 0 11 1 10/13

11 Mississippi 4-0 864 0 13 2 11/24

12 Penn State 4-0 824 0 15 3 12/NR

13 Utah 3-1 822 0 14 1 8/15

14 Baylor 3-1 638 0 17 3 8/19

15 Oregon 3-1 622 0 18 3 12/24

16 Oklahoma 3-1 601 0 6 -10 6/16

17 Texas A&M 3-1 574 0 20 3 6/22

18 Washington 4-0 539 0 24 6 18/NR

19 Arkansas 3-1 509 0 10 -9 10/23

20 Brigham Young 3-1 359 0 23 3 14/NR

21 Wake Forest 3-1 352 0 16 -5 16/21

22 Florida State 4-0 252 0 NR 5 22/NR

23 Minnesota 4-0 238 0 NR 9 23/NR

24 Pittsburgh 3-1 223 0 NR 2 14/NR

25 Syracuse 4-0 74 0 NR 7 25/NR

Dropped out: No. 19 Texas; No. 21 Michigan State; No. 22 Florida; No. 25 Miami.

Others rec. votes: Cincinnati 63; Kansas 59; Florida 49; Texas Tech 36; Kansas State 30; Texas 25; Texas Christian 20; Michigan State 13; James Madison 11; Mississippi State 10; Air Force 8; Oregon State 7; UCLA 6; Washington State 4; Louisiana State 4; Notre Dame 3; Iowa State 3; Maryland 2; Coastal Carolina 1.