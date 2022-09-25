|
Coaches Poll sets stage for top-10 matchup between Clemson, NC State
|2022 Sep 25, Sun 12:55-
Saturday's primetime showdown in Death Valley is officially a top-10 matchup according to polls.
The Coaches Poll kept Clemson at No. 5 and NC State moved up No. 10 to seal the marker for the event that will bring ESPN's College GameDay to town (the game at 7:30 p.m. on ABC).
It was Georgia's turn to be a little shakier this week with a 39-22 home win over Kent State, while Alabama (55-3 over Vandy) and Ohio State (52-21 over Wisconsin) cruised in conference play and Michigan held off Maryland, 34-27, at home. Brent Venables and Oklahoma had been charging for a top-5 spot but suffered a 41-34 loss to open Big 12 play at home versus Kansas State. Previous No. 7 Southern Cal came back on the road to top Oregon State, 17-14.
The Atlantic Division is well-represented with rankings also for Wake Forest (21), Florida State (22) and Syracuse (25). Pittsburgh leads the Coastal at No. 24, while Miami dropped out after a home loss to Middle Tennessee.
9/25 Coaches Poll
Rnk Team Record Points 1st votes Prev Changes Hi/lo
1 Georgia 4-0 1563 34 1 — 1/3
2 Alabama 4-0 1558 26 2 — 1/2
3 Ohio State 4-0 1486 4 3 — 2/3
4 Michigan 4-0 1379 0 4 — 4/6
5 Clemson 4-0 1339 0 5 — 4/5
6 Southern California 4-0 1226 0 7 1 6/15
7 Oklahoma State 3-0 1176 0 8 1 7/11
8 Kentucky 4-0 1136 0 9 1 8/21
9 Tennessee 4-0 1077 0 12 3 9/NR
10 NC State 4-0 1015 0 11 1 10/13
11 Mississippi 4-0 864 0 13 2 11/24
12 Penn State 4-0 824 0 15 3 12/NR
13 Utah 3-1 822 0 14 1 8/15
14 Baylor 3-1 638 0 17 3 8/19
15 Oregon 3-1 622 0 18 3 12/24
16 Oklahoma 3-1 601 0 6 -10 6/16
17 Texas A&M 3-1 574 0 20 3 6/22
18 Washington 4-0 539 0 24 6 18/NR
19 Arkansas 3-1 509 0 10 -9 10/23
20 Brigham Young 3-1 359 0 23 3 14/NR
21 Wake Forest 3-1 352 0 16 -5 16/21
22 Florida State 4-0 252 0 NR 5 22/NR
23 Minnesota 4-0 238 0 NR 9 23/NR
24 Pittsburgh 3-1 223 0 NR 2 14/NR
25 Syracuse 4-0 74 0 NR 7 25/NR
Dropped out: No. 19 Texas; No. 21 Michigan State; No. 22 Florida; No. 25 Miami.
Others rec. votes: Cincinnati 63; Kansas 59; Florida 49; Texas Tech 36; Kansas State 30; Texas 25; Texas Christian 20; Michigan State 13; James Madison 11; Mississippi State 10; Air Force 8; Oregon State 7; UCLA 6; Washington State 4; Louisiana State 4; Notre Dame 3; Iowa State 3; Maryland 2; Coastal Carolina 1.