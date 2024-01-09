ESPN, USA TODAY vary on 2024 Clemson football rankings outlook

Clemson's USA TODAY among highest 'Too Early' rankings, ESPN lower on Tigers

Two prominent college football outlets released their 'too early' 2024 season outlooks with an eight-spot variance in where you can find Clemson's Tigers. ESPN is on the lower side with Clemson second-best from the ACC and No. 19 overall, trailing Florida State (16) for the conference championship bid into the new 12-team College Football Playoff. "The current state of Clemson football can be perceived as both a glass half-full and half-empty," said ESPN's Mark Schlabach. "The Tigers won nine games in 2023 for the 13th season in a row, and they'll probably finish in the top 25 of the final AP poll for the 13th consecutive season as well. That being said, they were 4-4 at the end of October and out of the CFP race for the third straight season. If the Tigers are going to return to the sport's upper echelon in 2024, quarterback Cade Klubnik must continue to improve, and coach Dabo Swinney needs to find some weapons. Shipley entered the NFL draft, and Collins, the team's second-leading receiver, transferred to Notre Dame. Hiring former Ole Miss coach Matt Luke to coach the offensive line should help an inconsistent unit. The Tigers lost a handful of players to the transfer portal but haven't added any yet." The third-best team from the ACC is only a spot behind with NC State (20), then Louisville (22) and SMU (24). For USA Today, Clemson is up at No. 11 and the ACC favorite ahead of Florida State (18). "Losing RB Will Shipley to the NFL makes it a little less likely the Clemson offense finally improves in 2024. Unproven backs like redshirt freshman Jarvis Green will have to step up and help returning QB Cade Klubnik, who should benefit from another year under offensive coordinator Garrett Riley. While questioning the offense, you have to like the pieces the Tigers bring back on defense, including veteran DB R.J. Mickens and two very promising DL in TJ Parker and Peter Woods. The Tigers kick off the season against Georgia but have a manageable schedule from there," said USA Today. Georgia is the No. 1 for both outlets with fellow SEC member Alabama (USAT) or Texas (ESPN) No. 2. With Clemson in the current projected field, USA Today's 12-team Playoff would be (1) Georgia, (2) Michigan, (3) Clemson, (4) Arizona, (5) Alabama, (6) Texas, (7) Ole Miss, (8) Notre Dame, (9) Oregon, (10) Oklahoma, (11) Ohio State and (12) a fifth conference champion to be named later (no former Group of 5 or Pac-12 teams ranked in the USA Today's Top 25). The Playoff is expected to be filled out by five conference champions and seven at-large teams, with the top four conference champions earning Top 4 seeds and a bye in the first round. After playing at host sites in round one, the postseason shifts to the New Year's Six Bowl sites. 247Sports also released a 'Too Early' ranking with Clemson as the ACC favorite at No. 14. That 247Sports CFP would be (1) Georgia, (2) Oregon, (3) Clemson, (4) Kansas State, (5) Texas, (6) Alabama, (7) Ohio State, (8) Ole Miss, (9) Michigan, (10) Missouri, (11) Notre Dame and (12) Liberty. 'Too Early' Rankings ESPN: 19 Action Network: 18 Sporting News: 16 Athlon: 13 USA TODAY: 11 247Sports: 14 PFF: 13 CBS: 21 The Athletic ($): 10

